Battle Creek and Marshall are settling a friendly debate: who are the best tattoo artists working in Calhoun County right now?

A couple of weeks ago, we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite tattoo artists in Kalamazoo. There's no way we're going to leave out the talented tattoo artists in Battle Creek, Marshall, and surrounding towns.

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Your Favorite Tattoo Artist in Kalamazoo Poll Rules

Late Nominations: If you don't see your favorite tattoo artist in the poll below, you can submit a late nomination by tapping here. ONLY submit a late nomination if your favorite tattoo artist is NOT in the poll below.

If you don't see your favorite tattoo artist in the poll below, you can submit a late nomination by tapping here. ONLY submit a late nomination if your favorite tattoo artist is NOT in the poll below.

Voting Period : Voting will run from Tuesday, August 11th, through 5 AM on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026.

: Voting will run from Tuesday, August 11th, through 5 AM on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026.

Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day.

CHEATING WILL NOT BE TOLERATED: The use of bots or other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and could result in the nominated person's removal from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest.

The use of bots or other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and could result in the nominated person's removal from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest.

Coverage Area: For this poll, we only accepted nominations for tattoo artists who operate in Calhoun County, Michigan.

Read More: Kalamazoo Voted And These Are The Five Favorite Tattoo Artists For 2026

Read More: Kalamazoo Voted And These Are The Five Favorite Tattoo Artists For 2026

Once the poll populates below, you'll find several Calhoun County tattoo artists in alphabetical order by their first names. Scroll to find the person you want to vote for. After you select that person by clicking the circle next to their name, scroll down and tap the "Vote" button.

If you really want to help your favorite tattoo artist in this poll, share this page on your social media and come back and vote tomorrow.

Take a Tour of Ariana Grande's Tattoos Check out a selection of Ariana Grande's many tattoos and discover the stories behind the ink. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol