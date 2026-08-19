Tattoo lovers in Calhoun County have spoken! Check out the top artists shaping the local ink scene this year.

Nearly 2,000 votes were cast, and Calhoun County made its voice loud and clear about who's doing the best ink work in the area right now.

Last month, you nominated and voted for your favorite tattoo artists in Kalamazoo. Now we focus on Calhoun County, Michigan. Keep in mind, this poll doesn't focus on a specific type of tattoo or artistry. This is based solely on public voting.

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5 Favorite Tattoo Artists in Calhoun County, Michigan - 2026

#5. Melly Mel at Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

Address: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015

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Melly Mel squeaked into the top 5, earning 8.25% of the vote and a well-deserved spot among Calhoun County's top five favorite tattoo artists.

#4. Liz at Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Address: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

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Liz inked her way into fourth place, collecting an impressive 8.43% of the vote.

#3. Sawyer Avery Wolgast at Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall



Address: 209 E Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

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Sawyer Avery Wolgast edged out the competition for third place, pulling in 8.62% of the vote.

#2. Art Solis at Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Address: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

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Art Solis had an incredibly strong showing, earning 9.27% of the vote and tattooing their name into the number-two spot.

#1. Iian Riplow at Dead Set Tattoo Company in Battle Creek

Address: 898 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015

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Iian Riplow dominated the poll for nearly the entire voting period; Iian is now crowned Calhoun County's favorite tattoo artist for 2026 with 9.82% of the vote.

Read More: Kalamazoo Voted And These Are The Five Favorite Tattoo Artists For 2026

Read More: Kalamazoo Voted And These Are The Five Favorite Tattoo Artists For 2026

Don't see your favorite Calhoun County tattoo artist in the top 5? Scroll down to see where they landed on the poll.

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