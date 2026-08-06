While it feels as though the kids just had their last day of school, this is actually one of the longest summers Michigan has experienced on record. That still doesn't make seeing the words "back to school" any easier. And I already shudder at the thought of dealing with the dreaded school drop-off and pick-up lines again.

You know what else feels the pain of back to school season? My wallet.

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That's why these community-driven and publicly funded back to school bashes are so important. Families are able to stock up on important school supplies, shoes, personal care items, and sometimes clothing at no cost. Every bit helps!

It's not just the cost of school supplies, it's the sports physicals and sports gear, school photo bundles, and lunch money. Everything adds up quickly. And don't even get me started on the outrageous cost of after-school childcare!

As of this writing WWMT reports voters have approved an 8-year property tax to expand childcare access in Kalamazoo County.

Don't get me wrong, back to school shopping can be fun, but it definitely isn't cheap. And the more kids you have, the more those costs can add up. Which age do you think is the most expensive? Tiny kiddos with rising daycare costs, or teens with pricey driver's permits, sports fees, and all the other expenses that come with growing up?

And if you've got a kid in college? Oof. According to data from Michigan's public universities, the average cost of tuition alone for the 2026-27 is $18,896.

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