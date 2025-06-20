Is Kalamazoo’s At Home Store at Risk After Bankruptcy?

The national retailer with nine Michigan locations just filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

With two of those locations within the West Michigan area, which stores are at risk of closing, if any? Here's what we know right now:

Rumors have been swirling within the last few weeks and on Monday, June 16, 2025 the national home goods and housewares retailer At Home announced it had filed for bankruptcy and will close 26 underperforming locations by the end of September.

First Party City, Macy's, Big Lots, Kohl's, Joann's-- and now this?!

According to USA Today the company cites "broader economic and retail-specific market pressures" in a recently filed court document which includes the initial locations scheduled for closure.

I've purchased many items from At Home in the past and recently visited the Kalamazoo location on Stadium Drive for a few home essentials. As it was my first time there I was truly surprised by just how quiet and empty the store was. Are you telling me the store isn't included among the initial closings?

26 At Home stores scheduled to close:

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

in Rego Park, New York 300 Baychester Ave . in Bronx, New York

. in Bronx, New York 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California

in San Jose, California 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California

in Tustin, California 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida

in North Miami, Florida 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California

in Costa Mesa, California 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California

in Pasadena, California 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California

in Chico, California 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota

in Rochester, Minnesota 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California

in Foothill Ranch, California 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington

in Bellingham, Washington 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California

in Sacramento, California 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

in Middletown Township, New Jersey 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California

in Long Beach, California 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

in Yakima, Washington 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois

in Peoria, Illinois 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia

in Manassas, Virginia 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

in Ledgewood, New Jersey 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey

in Princeton, New Jersey 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

in Dedham, Massachusetts 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana

in Billings, Montana 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia

in Leesburg, Virginia 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois

Looks like all 9 Michigan stores are in the clear-- for now. Find details on the future of At Home stores here.

