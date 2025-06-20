Is Kalamazoo’s At Home Store at Risk After Bankruptcy?
The national retailer with nine Michigan locations just filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
With two of those locations within the West Michigan area, which stores are at risk of closing, if any? Here's what we know right now:
Rumors have been swirling within the last few weeks and on Monday, June 16, 2025 the national home goods and housewares retailer At Home announced it had filed for bankruptcy and will close 26 underperforming locations by the end of September.
First Party City, Macy's, Big Lots, Kohl's, Joann's-- and now this?!
According to USA Today the company cites "broader economic and retail-specific market pressures" in a recently filed court document which includes the initial locations scheduled for closure.
I've purchased many items from At Home in the past and recently visited the Kalamazoo location on Stadium Drive for a few home essentials. As it was my first time there I was truly surprised by just how quiet and empty the store was. Are you telling me the store isn't included among the initial closings?
26 At Home stores scheduled to close:
- 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York
- 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York
- 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California
- 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California
- 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida
- 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California
- 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California
- 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California
- 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota
- 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California
- 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington
- 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California
- 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey
- 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California
- 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington
- 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois
- 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia
- 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey
- 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
- 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana
- 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia
- 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois
Looks like all 9 Michigan stores are in the clear-- for now. Find details on the future of At Home stores here.
20 Retail Stores That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Michigan Warned To Buy These Grocery Items Now Before Price Hikes
Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson