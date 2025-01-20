Businesses big and small are struggling nationwide.

Just over the last few years we've lost Bed Bath & Beyond, RedBox, the Schwann's food delivery truck, and we nearly lost Big Lots-- but that's not to say we're out of the woods.

In addition to big box retailers we've had to say some tough farewells to local breweries and restaurants; it never gets any easier. What can we expect in 2025?

While we're already aware Macy's locations nationwide are struggling it seems retailer Kohl's isn't faring much better. The Wisconsin-based retail giant announced plans to close both a E-commerce Fulfillment Center and a long list of under-performing stores. Is Michigan on that list?

In a press release Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said:

We always take these decisions very seriously...As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams

By April 2025 Kohl's plans to close 27 of its 1,150 locations. Neighboring states like Ohio and Illinois have several stores on the list, but thankfully no Michigan stores are set to close-- at this time.

So, feel free to flash that Kohl's Cash for as long as you can! While it's reassuring to know Michigan's Kohl's stores are safe-- for now-- I'm not as confident they'll be around in the long run. Just look at our own now defunct Michigan-based retailer K-Mart! Can we expect Kohl's to suffer the same fate? Only time will tell.

