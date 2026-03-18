Thieves in Michigan are finding new opportunities to scam residents out of cash and personal information. And officials warn Michigan residents of the latest scam that could potentially wipe out your bank account.

Michigan Residents Warned: Beware Of New Secretary Of State Scam

According to Consumer Reports, text message scam attempts rose by about 50 % in one year, with consumers reporting losing about $470 million. And the latest text scam targeting Michigan residents can easily wipe your bank account clean in just a few clicks. Here's what to look for:

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The message reads: "Michigan Secretary of State Office enforcement notice: unpaid traffic ticket. Enforcement proceedings will begin on March 19, 2026, if the fine is not paid." It threatens driving violations and includes a link to what appears to be an official payment portal.

Authorities warn that links and unknown numbers are the biggest signs of a text scam. Scammers are engineering panic to make people act without thinking. According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are several ways to avoid being a victim of this text scam:

Never click links, reply to text messages, or call numbers you don't recognize.

Do not respond, even if the message requests that you "text STOP" to end messages.

Protect any sensitive personal information by using multi-factor authentication to access it.

10 Michigan Cities to Avoid After Dark in 2026 violent and property crime rates per 100,000 people to keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. The security experts at Reolink didn’t go off vibes or reputation here. They dug into recent crime data, comparingto keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow