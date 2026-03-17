If you were confused or concerned by the surprise siren test heard across Kalamazoo on Sunday, March 15, you were not alone.

After the deadly tornadoes that tore through Southwest Michigan just weeks ago, hearing warning sirens again understandably sparked concern and confusion throughout the area. Now, the City of Kalamazoo Emergency Management Division is clarifying what happened and announcing changes to the testing schedule.

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If you grew up in Michigan or the Midwest, you probably know the exact thought process that follows when you hear that eerie, familiar drone: Do you hear that? Is there a tornado warning? Wait… what day is it? Oh right, it must be a test. Except, when the sirens went off on Sunday, that wasn't the first Saturday of the month.

I'm sure, like me, your mind probably started running through the possibilities: Was it a routine test? An actual severe weather warning? Something worse?

I thought we were under attack for a sec. - B. V. via Facebook

Honestly, given everything going on in the world right now, my brain even briefly went to worst-case scenarios. Hey, these are strange and stressful times! I started looking up national news sources in case this was it.

Thankfully, the sirens were not for a tornado or impending missile strike-- it was merely a test.

As it turns out, publishing a Facebook post with nine minutes of advance notice was not enough time to clearly communicate to residents that there was no emergency. Now, after all the backlash officials received after Sunday's scare, city officials say they're changing the way they will test sirens moving forward,

The City of Kalamazoo Emergency Management Division would like to apologize for any confusion caused by the short notice prior to the siren testing this past Sunday. After hearing feedback from residents...the City of Kalamazoo will now test its outdoor warning sirens on the first Saturday of each month at 1:00 PM through September, aligning with the same day and time used by neighboring jurisdictions.

And don't forget, there will be a statewide tornado drill this month on Wednesday, March 18 beginning at 1:00 p.m.

What Michiganders Should Do When Severe Weather Hits Michigan sees about 15 tornadoes annually. With spring storm season underway it's important to remember these safety tips when severe weather strikes. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon