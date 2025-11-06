Portage’s Air Zoo Offers Free Admission for SNAP and WIC Families
The Air Zoo in Portage, Michigan is expanding access to hands-on science fun for all.
With supplemental food assistance programs including SNAP and WIC facing uncertainty, groups across Michigan are working to ensure families don’t go without support.
And support comes in many forms including food drives, community donations including pet food, and opportunities for families to learn and explore.
Read More: Update on Food Benefit Halt for Michigan Families
On Thursday, November 6th the Air Zoo, Kalamazoo area's "world-class, Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace and science museum", reaffirmed its commitment to education and inclusion in our community with the following message:
DISCOVERY BELONGS TO EVERYONE! The Air Zoo is proud to announce that all SNAP and WIC beneficiaries will receive free admission for up to six family members per household now through December 31, 2025. - Air Zoo via Facebook
The museum is also a member of the Museums for All initiative which allows, "those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain free or reduced admission to more than 1,500 museums throughout the United States simply by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID."
Did You Know: The Air Zoo's Name Has Nothing to Do with Kalamazoo?
Through the Museums for All program the Air Zoo regularly offers SNAP and WIC holders $2 per entry for up to six members per household, however the museum has updated their policy to free admission for the remainder of the year due to benefits pause caused by the shutdown of the federal government.
According to their website the Air Zoo is open 7 days a week: Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. and Sunday noon - 5:00 p.m.
