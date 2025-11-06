The Air Zoo in Portage, Michigan is expanding access to hands-on science fun for all.

With supplemental food assistance programs including SNAP and WIC facing uncertainty, groups across Michigan are working to ensure families don’t go without support.

And support comes in many forms including food drives, community donations including pet food, and opportunities for families to learn and explore.

On Thursday, November 6th the Air Zoo, Kalamazoo area's "world-class, Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace and science museum", reaffirmed its commitment to education and inclusion in our community with the following message:

SNAP and WIC beneficiaries will receive free admission for up to six family members per household now through December 31, 2025. - Air Zoo DISCOVERY BELONGS TO EVERYONE! The Air Zoo is proud to announce that allper household now through December 31, 2025. - Air Zoo via Facebook

The museum is also a member of the Museums for All initiative which allows, "those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain free or reduced admission to more than 1,500 museums throughout the United States simply by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID."

Through the Museums for All program the Air Zoo regularly offers SNAP and WIC holders $2 per entry for up to six members per household, however the museum has updated their policy to free admission for the remainder of the year due to benefits pause caused by the shutdown of the federal government.

According to their website the Air Zoo is open 7 days a week: Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. and Sunday noon - 5:00 p.m.

