Michigan State Capitol Prepares For 2024 Tree Lighting Ceremony

The official 2024 state Christmas tree has been chosen and will soon head to its final home on the front lawn of the Michigan State Capitol.

The search began in May 2024 and after its harvest on November 2, 2024 the official state Christmas tree is headed to Lansing!

Get our free mobile app

The holiday tradition has taken place annually since 1987 and we're eager to hear the story behind this year's donation. The story behind last year's tree nearly brought us to tears:

Onaway, Michigan resident Vic Ruppert's 60-foot spruce was chosen as the official 2023 state tree. Vic and his family are donating the ginormous spruce in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert. If that doesn't just warm your heart, I don't know what will!

According to the press release this year's Christmas tree comes from Eagle, Michigan in the Lower Peninsula. Rich and Dorcas Albertson donated their tree adding,

The decision to donate our tree is bittersweet - it's a beautiful tree, and we love it. We have enjoyed it in our front yard for over 27 years, but it's overgrowing its spot and encroaching on our driveway. We will sure miss it...When we first moved in, we hung lights on the tree each Christmas before it got too big. It will be nice to see it adorned with lights one more time this holiday season

I can only imagine not just harvesting, but transporting a giant 60 foot spruce is no easy task, but the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and the local boy scout troops who help get the tree into place each year do it so well.

2024 State of Michigan Christmas Tree 2024 State of Michigan Christmas Tree via Michigan.gov loading...

Next is the annual Silver Bells in the City tree lighting ceremony which takes place on the front lawn of the Michigan State Capitol on Friday, November 22. The event is rain or shine and will feature carriage rides, electric light parade, Santa's arrival, and the lighting of tree at 7:30 p.m. sharp. More details here.

10 Michigan-Themed Christmas Gift Ideas Gallery Credit: Canva, Amazon, American Coney Island, Detroit Can Co., Sanders, Etsy, Xplorer Maps, Heart of Michigan