Michigan’s largest New Year’s Eve ball drop is set to light up the Allegan riverfront once again. Here's what you can expect from this year's event:

Countdown to 2026

Get our free mobile app

I don't know about you, but I personally cannot wait to shake of 2025 and show it the door. Not only have we lost big stars and household names like Rob Reiner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Diane Keaton, but we've lost some of our favorite local establishments like Harvey's on the Mall downtown, Schultz's Treat Street in the Oakwood Plaza, and most recently the Kalamazoo Beer Exchange.

Now, it's time to look forward to bigger and brighter things in the year ahead-- and that starts with the state's largest New Year's Eve ball drop in Allegan.

Downtown Allegan Riverfront Downtown Allegan Riverfront - Google Maps loading...

As Parker Johnson, Assistant City Manager, shared in a recent press release:

Downtown Allegan doesn’t have much in common with New York City, but one thing this small West Michigan community mirrors each year is the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball. By comparison, the Allegan ball measures 10 feet, 6 inches in diameter — the largest in Michigan!

According to Johnson, Allegan’s New Year’s Eve ball features 30,000 synchronized LED lights, and nearly 3,000 people gather along the riverfront each year to watch it drop 50 feet as the countdown reaches midnight.

Watch: Hometown Couple Use Allegan's Iron Bridge for Gender Reveal

Watch: Hometown Couple Use Allegan's Iron Bridge for Gender Reveal

This year's free, family-friendly event will kick off December 31st at 8:00 p.m. with food trucks, live music from Trixy Tang, hot beverages and cold brews, outdoor firepits, plus everyone's favorite the silent disco and ice skating are back!

Having grown up in Allegan I may be a little biased, but ringing in the New Year at the downtown riverfront feels like a Hallmark movie come to life. Bundle up the kiddos and plan to ring in 2026 on the riverfront! Find more event details here.

11 Surprising Artists You May Have Forgotten Played the Allegan County Fair What do Johnny Cash, Weird Al, and Aaron Carter have in common? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon