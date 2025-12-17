Michigan Family Keeps Floating Christmas Tree Tradition Alive

This floating Christmas tree is Pure Michigan magic! What started as one family's unique way to spread Christmas cheer has now turned into an annual holiday tradition now in its 11th year.

It doesn't feel like Christmas until the floating tree makes its yearly debut. Here's how you can see it yourself:

According to the Leelenau Enterprise the tree boat is launched the Sunday after Thanksgiving and stays up until the New Year on Big Glen Lake in Glen Arbor, Michigan. The boat's owner and operator, Frank Siepker Jr., told MLive the Big Glen Lake tradition originally started when his family was,

...looking to make their section of the lakefront a little more merry and add a little twinkle to what can be a fairly dark expanse of water outside their home’s lakefront windows.

It helps that Siepker Jr. is an electrical engineer! What started as a simple artificial tree in a boat has transformed into a glowing setup with solar panels, batteries, nearly 2,000 LED lights, and a fresh cut Christmas tree all set atop Siepker’s 14-foot boat he's had since childhood.

In an interview with Leelenau Enterprise Siepker Jr. says of the 11-year tradition,

Everybody seems to enjoy the little Christmas cheer as much as we do...I’ve had people as far as New York say they saw the Christmas tree on TV

Like we said, it doesn't feel like the Christmas season has truly arrived until we see the tree on the lake-- and we're not alone! Fan reactions on social media include:

"Love this floating tree in Glen lake. Thank you for doing such a wonderful thing. I’m sure everyone who sees this gets a big smile" - Shirley H.

"It just makes me feel so peaceful to see this. I love the whole area and am glad to see how people care. Thank you!" - Jodi H.

"Thank you to Frank for this beautiful gift!" - Mary Jane J.

