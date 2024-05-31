Michigan State Capitol Begins Hunt For Official 2024 Christmas Tree

The search is on!

A tradition that's taken place each holiday season since 1987, the State of Michigan is officially on the hunt for their 2024 Christmas tree.

The State of Michigan announced their search via press release writing,

Today, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) is officially kicking off the search for the tree to grace the Capitol grounds for the 2024 holiday season. DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree and once again asks for the public's assistance in spotting the perfect tree.

Michigan's 2023 Christmas tree not only represented the Christmas spirit, but was also a touching tribute to a former Michigan resident.

Onaway, Michigan resident Vic Ruppert's 60-foot spruce was chosen as the official 2023 state tree. Vic and his family are donated the ginormous spruce in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert.

If that doesn't just warm your Scrooge-like heart, I don't know what will! Adds the State of Michigan,

trees have come from locations across the state - from backyards to public land near highways and forests...Each year, DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing in late October.

Here are the state's criteria to be considered for 2024 selection:

The tree must be a Spruce or Fir

At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24-feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30-inches

Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires

You are willing to donate at no cost

The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 and submissions can be sent to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or via mail. More information can be found here.

After being harvested in October the tree will make its way to the state capitol in Lansing where Great Lakes Timber Professionals and local Boy Scouts troops will hoist it into place in preparation for the annual Silver Bells in the City tree lighting ceremony.

