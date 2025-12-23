A planned power outage is expected to impact the greater Kalamazoo area shortly after Christmas.

Here's what Portage residents need to know ahead of Sunday's upcoming outage:

If you're thinking to yourself, "Didn't we just go through this?" the answer would be: yes.

On December 15, 2025, nearly 4,500 residents of Kalamazoo County lost power for about two hours while Consumers Energy crews completed system upgrades. Now, residents in the Portage area can expect a much shorter outage.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23 the City of Portage announced that those who reside near the Moorsbridge and Centre area should be advised of a temporary power outage planned for Sunday, December 28:

The outage is scheduled for...11 PM and is expected to last about five minutes while crews complete necessary repairs. Due to the quick turnaround on this work, standard notification postcards were not mailed by Consumers Energy...feel free to share this information with neighbors.

The Outage Map will also display a status of “Power Restored” for up to 24 hours after the outage is over. So, if you’re away from home, regularly checking the map is another way that you can confirm the outage is complete.

