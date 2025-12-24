Christmas Tree Syndrome is a Hidden Holiday Illness in Michigan

Itchy, sneezy, or coughing this holiday season in Michigan? Whether your tree is real or artificial, this hidden holiday illness can trigger rashes, allergies, or even asthma attacks.

Did you know Michigan is one of the top 3 producers of Christmas trees in the nation?

Get our free mobile app

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Did you know winter allergies are thing? In addition to my humidifier and I've also hung my stockings by the chimney with care but, wait-- what if I told you all that holiday "cheer" you've recently brought down from the attic could be the culprit?

Whether you've put up a real live Christmas tree in your home or you're using an artificial tree this year, unfortunately, neither can keep you safe from a little-known illness called Christmas Tree Syndrome.

After constant complaints from patients suffering rashes and asthma attacks, health experts at Ohio State University have come to the following conclusion,

People who notice their allergies worsening this time of year might experience what’s sometimes called Christmas tree syndrome, or Christmas tree dermatitis if you get the rash...[however] the pine pollen, a common allergen other times of the year, is not the main irritant lurking in your fresh-cut tree

According to research the average live Christmas tree contains over 50 different types of mold, and artificial trees aren't much better. Think about how you store that fake Christmas tree year after year. Is it just lurking in some dark, dusty corner of your creepy Michigan basement? Well, there's your problem!

Find more information on Christmas Tree Syndrome and its symptoms here.

Christmas Tree Laws From the Michigan Fire Marshal rules to and merry Christmas. Believe it or not there are actuallyto Christmas and your décor. The Michigan State Fire Marshal encourages you and your family to follow these guidelines to ensure you have a safemerry Christmas. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon