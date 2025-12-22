Is It illegal To Set Off Fireworks in Michigan On Christmas Day?

One of the coolest things about the holidays is that every culture and family celebrates them differently and create their own traditions. The holidays are all about spending time with the people we love and being grateful for the positive parts of our life. In addition to our own personal traditions there are also country wide traditions that exist on most holidays.

Easter is one of the holidays that involves gift baskets, easter egg hunts, church services and big dinners. Halloween is all about costumes, candy, and haunted houses. Then there is the holiday that most people say is their favorite, Christmas, which is about family time, gifts, and festive spirits.

It doesn't matter what holiday it is for some people; they want to let off fireworks like its Independence Day. While the 4th of July isn't the only day that you're allowed to legally set off fireworks in the United States, there are still laws and ordinances surrounding when you can set them off in each state. Michigan is one of the many states that leaves this decision to the local governments.

Do You Know If It's Legal To Light Fireworks In Michigan on Christmas?

Detroit Free Press via MSN reports:

But if you wanted to, is it legal to set fireworks off on Christmas? In Michigan, the answer is likely no, as state law grants local communities power over when to allow fireworks with the exception of a few major holidays, Christmas and Christmas Eve not included. A review of local ordinances on fireworks in major Michigan cities like Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and others found no yuletide exceptions.

Below you will find the dates and times in which it is legal to light fireworks in the entire United States:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

If there is ever any doubt, check with your local authorities as a violation of these laws could be punishable by up to a $1,000 fine.