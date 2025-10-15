As the weather cools down and local ice cream stands close for the season, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to go without your favorite frozen treats this winter.

Ice cream isn't just for winter, you know! It seems the rest of Kalamazoo agrees. Here's what we know about the newest ice cream spot set to open soon:

We were incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden closure of the beloved locally owned ice cream shop, Schultz's Treat Street, earlier this year. The neighborhood ice cream shop had been a staple of the Oakland/Winchell area, but years of nearby road construction and tough economic conditions forced the business to scale back and operate out of a single location on West Main.

Sadly, that was my go-to ice cream shop! The business closed its doors at the end of July and things haven't felt right since. But now, however, we have hope.

Set to open in the Stadium Shoppes plaza, The Zoo Scoop will soon be providing Kzoo locals with their favorite frozen treats year-round.

We've been watching their Facebook page take shape over the last few months and we're eager to celebrate their grand opening with them. The shop will be located at 3262 Stadium Drive, between the Air Force and the Armed Forces Career Center.

Who doesn't need a break for a sweet treat when signing up with Uncle Sam?

According to their Facebook page The Zoo Scoop will be serving Hershey’s Ice Cream with 8 flavor choices to start, but will work their way up to 48 flavors of ice cream, as well as a signature "dirty soda" menu.

Keep your eyes peeled for the grand opening date reveal on the social media page here.

