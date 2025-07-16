Don't worry, it's not goodbye forever!

However, we can't say we didn't see this one coming. The new owners of the beloved ice cream shop were very vocal about the challenges their business faced in recent years and it sounds as though they were quite able to recover.

Here's What We Know About Kalamazoo's Latest Business Closure:

This one definitely hits residents of Kalamazoo's Oakwood neighborhood hard. The local go-to ice cream shop has been around for as long as I can remember (which isn't saying much because I only moved to the neighborhood in 2023) but some locals claim they've been going there for over 25 years.

What Happened to Schultz's Treat Street?

Before the Schultz family took over the business in 2020 it was known as "Treat Street" and was owned by Mike Leeuw who opened the shop in 2011. I'm not quite sure what the business was prior to that, but it sounds like it's been serving up delicious confectionaries for over 35 years.

Unfortunately new owners Erin Schultz & husband Keith say their business has been plagued by the constant construction in the City of Kalamazoo. In 2024, which saw the eventual completion of the Whites Road project, Erin Schultz told Fox17,

So we had experienced a significant decrease in our sales during our first month and a half of summertime hours...It's very difficult to access this part of Kalamazoo from the north or the east because of the detours on top of detours.

Now Schultz's Treat Street says they will be closing their shop in the Oakwood Plaza at the end of July.

But don't worry, because your favorites aren't going anywhere!

According to their post on social media the Schultz's two locations, Schultz's Sweets and Schultz's Treat Street, will now be under one roof located at 6857 West Main in Kalamazoo near Walmart. Like fellow resident Kelly Root, Treat Street was the only location I knew of! I'm glad I'll still be able to get their delicious hot dogs even if the drive is a little bit longer:

This was the only location I knew of. I wasn't in there all the time, but I also don't drive across town for ice cream either so I'll miss having a place to go within the neighborhood - Kelly Root

