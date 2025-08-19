Detroit Fans Can Now Own A Pair Of Lions Crocs

One of the things that many people will spend tons of money on is sports memorabilia. Things like shirts, jerseys, bobbleheads, trading cards, and more showcasing our fandom and supporting our favorite teams and players. Many people don't realize how quickly they spend thousands on these items, but it's worth the joy they provide.

Get our free mobile app

What many people outside of the sports world don't realize is that collecting these items gives fans a heightened sense of connection to the team because they feel like they are a part of the team and their success based on the support they provide. If you ask anyone involved, it's a win-win as the team makes more money and gains support while the fan gets a cool piece of gear and feels closer to the team.

Every team has their special colorways, select merchandise items, and other compelling factors to draw fans in. Sometimes, those initiatives are league wide and every team gets the same product that looks slightly different because it is tailored to that team's identity.

Would You Buy/Wear Detroit Lions Crocs

The NFL has recently announced a new league wide deal that can see fans of all 32 teams rock some new footwear. USA Today via MSN reports:

The partnership was announced in a news release from the NFL on Monday, Aug. 18. According to the NFL, the multi-year licensing agreement will entail an "NFL x Crocs" collaboration featuring team-inspired footwear and NFL-themed Jibbitz. The new line of NFL-themed Crocs will include a first drop showcasing 14 of the 32 NFL teams, with products for the remaining teams coming later. The partnership will also bring more than footwear, with limited releases and expanded categories, including bags.

The Detroit Lions are among the 14 teams that will be in the initial release on Thursday September 18th. The other teams available are:

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Denver Broncos

Football fans in Michigan and several other states will soon be able to rock a pair of crocs to let everyone know what their favorite football team is. The other 18 teams will be released at a later date that is currently not available.