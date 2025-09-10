America's oldest brewery is finally tapping into the West Michigan beer market.

Despite Michigan being home to Beer City USA (Grand Rapids) beer lovers have long begged for Yuengling to expand its distribution north. There was even a dedicated Facebook group rallying for it. Now, after more than 200 years, Yuengling is finally landing on store shelves across the state.

Get our free mobile app

This means us Michiganders won't have to make the trek down to the state line and cross into Hoosier territory just to grab a couple 12-packs at Kroger any more!

I'll admit, it was tough watching neighboring states like Illinois and Ohio get added to Yuengling's distribution territory before we did. What do they have that we don't?! I suppose I always figured Michigan's craft beer market was too saturated with countless craft breweries for Yuengling to really shine, but as we see more breweries start to close perhaps the craft beer bubble has finally burst making room for standard favorites.

After over 200 years in production clearly there's a reason America continues to drink Yuengling. It's that good!

In June 2025 we were one of the first media outlets to break the news of Yuengling's plans to "head north" this year:

keen-eyed beer fanatics on social media spotted some big news from Lansing-based Dan Henry Distributing, 'We are proudly 1 of 3 distributors in the state of Michigan to work with Yuengling. In this upcoming middle of August Yuengling draft will be available at your local bar and restaurant. '

Well, the time has finally arrived! While Michiganders have been able to find the thirst-quenching lager on tap at various bars and restaurants throughout the summer we're thrilled to report our first official sighting of Yuengling on stores shelves. Here in Southwest Michigan Horrocks of Battle Creek confirmed the lager's arrival:

Yuengling Horrocks Battle Creek "We've have Yuengling!!!" - Horrocks Farm Market Battle Creek Michigan via Facebook loading...

Expect the lager to start popping up at party stores throughout the area in the coming weeks. Do you think Yuengling lives up to the hype?

29 Places Around Lansing You Can Now Get Yuengling Beer Beer lovers rejoice! Yuengling is now available in Michigan! Here are 29 places in the Lansing area where you can now find it on tap. (Note: This is not an exhaustive list. There are lots of other places you may stumble across it too!) Gallery Credit: JR

15 Michigan Town Names That Still Make Us Giggle Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall, Google Maps and Canva