Yuengling Will Expand Beer Distribution to Michigan in 2025

America's oldest brewery is finally coming to Michigan. This is the news we've been waiting years for.

For nearly 200 years Yuengling was Pennsylvania's best kept secret, but now the secret's out! Here's what we know so far:

I know Michigan is home to Grand Rapids a.k.a. Beer City USA so it seems blasphemous to be longing for an out-of-state beer to be distributed here when we've got Bell's and Short's, but I say the more the merrier.

Beer fanatics have been begging and praying for distribution of the lager to expand up to Michigan-- there's even a Facebook group dedicated to it! But what makes Yuengling so special?

History of Yuengling

Founded in 1829 by German immigrant David G. Yuengling. According to their website the story goes as follows,

The story of America’s Oldest Brewery began when David G. Yuengling arrived from Wuerttemberg Germany to settle in the sleepy, coal-mining town of Pottsville, Pennsylvania...It’s a tale of shared dreams, individual tenacity and an unwavering dedication to standards of quality. Like many American stories

Yuengling is known for its line of crisp lagers and and pilsners that are as smooth as Lake Michigan on a calm summer afternoon. It seriously quenches your thirst!

Eventually the brewery expanded distribution outside Pennsylvania to include states such as Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana. My dad would make it tradition to stop at Kroger near the Michigan-Indiana border to stock up on Yuengling anytime he was traveling out-of-state.

Expanding in the Midwest

It was big news last year when Yuengling announced distribution would soon include our Illinois neighbors and I remember being super jealous at the time. Now, I don't have to be! While there has been no official word from Yuengling as of this writing keen-eyed beer fanatics on social media spotted some big news from Lansing-based Dan Henry Distributing,

We are proudly 1 of 3 distributors in the state of Michigan to work with Yuengling. In this upcoming middle of August Yuengling draft will be available at your local bar and restaurant. - Dan Henry Distributing via Instagram

I can't believe after years of waiting our dreams are finally coming true. Cheers!

