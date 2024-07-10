Yuengling Will Expand Beer Distribution to Illinois in 2025

America's oldest operating brewery continues to expand distribution in the Midwest.

This is the news we've been waiting years for!

Pennsylvania-based brewery Yuengling was founded in 1829 by German immigrant David G. Yuengling. According to their website,

The story of America’s Oldest Brewery began when David G. Yuengling arrived from Wuerttemberg Germany to settle in the sleepy, coal-mining town of Pottsville, Pennsylvania...It’s a tale of shared dreams, individual tenacity and an unwavering dedication to standards of quality. Like many American stories

For decades the 195 year old brewery was America's best kept secret, but now the secret's out! I can't exactly pinpoint the moment I had my first sip of Yuengling but I can tell you this-- I've never forgotten it.

For years it was tough times for us Midwestern Yuengling lovers as the beer was only available in Pennsylvania. However, in recent years Yuengling has really expanded their footprint and can now be found in states like Missouri, Louisiana, and even Indiana.

Now it's sounding like we can soon add Illinois to that list!

The brewery has yet to make the news official but we have it on good authority taps in Illinois, as well as shelves, will soon be filled with this golden nectar of the Gods.

Seriously, it's that good.

A snippet from a Beer Insights newsletter was shared on been enthusiast site Beer Advocate reading as follows:

Yuengling will enter the IL mkt next Feb through the [joint venture] with Molson Coors...It will enter IL with draft beer in Feb, packaged beer in Mar-Apr 2025.

After waiting decades, what's a few more months?

