Many Indiana residents prefer to shop at their local Walmart, a convenient one-stop shop for groceries and other household items. However, some Walmart locations in the Hoosier state have been named the worst in America for surprising reasons.

America's Worst Walmart Locations Are In Indiana

Solitaired analyzed over 7 million Google reviews from 3,000 individual grocery stores across 100 cities to uncover which stand out in customer service, food, quality, prices, and yes, even the speed of checkout lines. Walmart lands on the list of worst grocery stores in America, and one Indiana city is home to some of the worst locations in the nation.

Solitaired ranked the 50 worst grocery stores in America, and 22 of those 50 stores were from the chain controlled by the Walton family. Three Walmart locations in Indianapolis ranked as the worst grocery stores in the nation.

Pendelton Pike Rd location

Lafeyette Rd location

Emerson Rd location

According to Solitaired, Google reviews for these locations mention long wait times at self-checkout, poor customer service, and issues with store cleanliness. Other issues include problems with online grocery pick-up orders and pharmacy services.

Walmart lands on the list of worst grocery chains at #2 overall in America. Other chains on the list include Kroger, Dollar General, DG Market, and Safeway.

While Walmart is a bargain store in many regards, some items are not nearly the deal you may be expecting. Check the list below of several items to never buy at Walmart stores in the Hoosier state.

