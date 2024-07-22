Michigan has recently stepped up its efforts to keep the roads safe by cracking down on distracted driving and speeding in the Great Lakes state. But, despite those efforts, Michigan's road fatalities and serious injuries continue to rise. And now two Michigan communities are home to some of America's 'worst drivers'.

Two Michigan Communities Now Ranked 'Worst Drivers' In The Nation

Many Michigan residents may agree that their city has the worst drivers. Like when they notice bad behaviors such as not using a turn signal to communicate to other drivers on the road or seeing someone texting while driving and other bad habits that cause accidents. Consumer Affairs recently ranked the Worst Drivers In America in 2024. The cities were ranked using a 'crash score' based on factors such as accidents caused by speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving. With over 300 U.S. cities making the list, you'll find two Michigan communities in the Top 100.

Landing on the list of worst drivers in the U.S. is Lansing, MI at #68. According to the Consumer Affairs data, speeding is the main contributor to more fatal crashes in the city. While Lansing lands in the Top 100 worst drivers, one city made the Top 10.

Coming in at #7 on the list is Detroit, MI with 'bad driving habits' such as careless and aggressive driving contributing to the most crashes in the city. But, Lansing and Detroit aren't the only Michigan cities with the worst drivers in America. Also making the list were Dearborn at #175, Grand Rapids at #181, Sterling Heights at #191, Warren at #231, and Ann Arbor at #279.

