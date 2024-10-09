Something to keep in mind if you're planning some spooky new ink this Halloween season.

This privately owned tattoo shop specializes in dark arts, macabre, symbolism, and nature-inspired tattoos.

Get our free mobile app

Nothing says "eternity" like a new tattoo. While the spooky date Friday the 13th has turned into a popular time for many tattoo shops to offer fun flash sales, I prefer a little more intention with my ink.

I mean, it's going to be a part of me forever. Choose wisely!

Witch House Tattoo Ferndale, MI Witch House Tattoo Ferndale, MI via Google Maps loading...

I first discovered Michigan's witchy tattoo shop on TikTok of all places and trust me, the vibes seem right. Located in Ferndale, MI Witch House Tattoo offers a safe space for those,

looking to integrate intention with ink, we have a space for you. We specialize in dark arts, the macabre, horror, symbolism and magic.

Owner Kevin McLeod, along with Breezy Tucker, are the faces behind Witch House Tattoo that bring your wildest fantasies to life. First opened in October 2022, what I love most about Witch House Tattoo, besides the art, is the ambiance.

According to Detroit Metro Times Kevin and wife Pamela tried to walk away from the old house on Livernois Ave. several times, but it kept calling them back! Clearly Witch House Tattoo is exactly where it needs to be.

I also love that the artists love to have fun, and if you do too you can let their Magic 8 Ball decide the fate of your next tattoo. Or, try their Rule of Three offering where a custom tattoo is created for you based on the three subjects you choose.

In addition to the tattoo parlor you'll find a gift shop and apothecary for all your magick needs. Find out more on Witch House Tattoo here.

Eight Awesome Costume Shops in Michigan to Visit Before Halloween Michigan has several great costume shops to buy or rent your next high-quality Halloween costume. Check them out here.