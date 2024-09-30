Wanna show off your costume, have some fun, and win prizes? Here's a complete list of Halloween costume contests in Southwest Michigan. There are a couple of exciting costume contests for adults only as well as families below. We're only highlighting costume contests at local businesses, not people's houses. We're not trying to send you to an actual nightmare.

Halloween Costume Contests in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Costume Contest at FireKeepers in Battle Creek Dana Marshall loading...

FireKeepers $10,000 Halloween Parade & Costume Contest

Date: Friday, October 25th, 2024

Time: 5 PM - 8:30 PM

Location: FireKeepers is in Battle Creek at 11177 E Michigan Ave

Prizes:

1st Place: $2,000 CASH & $3,000 Red Hot Credits

2nd Place: $1,000 CASH & $1,000 Red Hot Credits

3rd Place: $500 CASH & $500 Red Hot Credits

4th & 5th Places: $500 Red Hot Credits each

6th – 10th Places: $250 Red Hot Credits each

More Info: Get more info on FireKeepers Casino and Hotel's official website by tapping here.

K-Wings Orange Ice 2024 Canva loading...

Kalamazoo Wings Orange Ice

Date: Sunday, October 27th, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Location: Wings Event Center is in Kalamazoo at 3600 Vanrick Dr

Details: The K-Wings will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones for this year's Orange Ice game. Doors open at 2 pm and the puck drops at 3 pm. There is also a costume contest for the whole family.

More Info: Get more info on K-Wing's official website by tapping here.

Halloween Forest with Kalamazoo Parks Canva loading...

Halloween Forest at Milham Park

Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Time: 2 PM to 5 PM

Location: Milham Park in Kalamazoo at 607 E Kilgore Rd.

Details: This free event will have many games and activities for the whole family including a costume contest.

More Info: Get more info on Kalamazoo Park's official website by tapping here.

Kostume Bash at Wild Bull in Kalamazoo Dana Marshall loading...

Wild Bull Costume Bash

Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Time: 9 PM - 2 AM

Location: Wild Bull is in Kalamazoo at 139 S Edwards St.

Prizes:

1st Place: $1000

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $100

More Info: Get more info on Wild Bull's official website by tapping here.

Scary Hours Halloween Costume Party in Battle Creek Canva loading...

Scary Hours Halloween Costume Party at The Music Factory

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2024

Time: 9 PM - 2 AM

Location: The Music Factory in Battle Creek at 191 Angell St.

Prizes:

1st Place Prize: $350 Cash Prize w/ Halloween Goody bag with $100 worth of THC products from CannaVibes Emporium

2nd Place Prize: $250 Cash Prize From Golden Pointe Entertainment

3rd Place Prize: $100 Cash Prize from The Music Factory

More Info: Get more info on their Eventbrite page by tapping here.

Did we miss a Halloween costume contest in Southwest Michigan? Let us know in the social media comments.

