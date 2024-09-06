13 Things to Do When Visiting Hell, Michigan

If the first day of the new month falls on a Sunday, then that month will have a Friday the 13th. Make sense?

I just happened to remember that fun little factoid as I paid my rent on Sunday, September 1st and while I don't consider myself to be very superstitious but I get a kick out of seeing that ominous date on the calendar.

After all, it's just a date!

However, now that we're on the other side of Labor Day and spooky season is all but here, what better way to kick-off the 2024 Halloween season then with a trip to Hell on one of the spookiest days of the year?

Hell, Michigan Celebrates 6/6/06 Hell, Michigan - Getty Images loading...

I've been begging my friends, family, boyfriend, basically anyone who will listen to take a day trip to Hell, Michigan with me. Why? Because I've never been to Hell before and I want to go!

Plus, it sounds funny.

This upcoming Friday, September 13 may be my only chance to convince someone to make the close to 2 hour drive from Kalamazoo out to the Pickney, MI area to visit the unincorporated community in Livingston County.

I know Hell is kind of gimmicky but I'm going to drive my friends all the way out there, what the hell is there even to do in Hell, Michigan?

I know you can get married in Hell and for an undisclosed price anyone can become the Mayor of Hell for a day, but if you're making the drive in honor of the new Beetlejuice sequel or just for the hell of it, here's what you can expect when visiting Hell, Michigan:

