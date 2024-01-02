Winter Weather Safety Tips Every Michiganders Should Know

Somebody tell Mother Nature it's winter in Michigan.

As we expected, Michigan experienced a green Christmas this year. In fact, we saw near record-breaking warm temperatures across West Michigan on Christmas Day!

Thanks, El Niño.

Don't you worry though, we'll be buried under feet of Lake Effect snow before you know it!

In preparation for the harsh weather that's lurking around the corner Bronson Health is sharing tips for staying safe during the winter months in Michigan-- which we know can range anywhere from Halloween to Cinco de Mayo.

Winter Weather Safety Tips for Michiganders Whether you're staying indoors, shoveling your driveway, or hitting the slopes, here are tips for remaining safe and injury-free this winter season: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

