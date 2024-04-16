South Haven is PROUD!

Organizers have just shared news the City of South Haven has approved permits for its first-ever Pride celebration which is set to take place this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Which, can I just say, it warms my heart to see the growth of inclusiveness across small town communities here in West Michigan.

I lived out of state for the last 10 years and have seen firsthand how communities across the Midwest gather to celebrate Pride. Now, in the nearly three years I've been back in The Mitten I've watched communities from Allegan to Three Rivers to Mackinac Island celebrate inaugural Pride events.

Now, it's time to add South Haven to that list! Here's what we know about the first-ever Pride in the Park 2024:

South Haven marina Canva loading...

The celebration will take place Saturday, June 29 near the South Haven Marina at Stanley Johnston Park.

Writes South Haven Pride event organizers,

We are thrilled to announce that the South Haven City Council has unanimously approved South Haven's first LGBTQ+ Pride event...marking a significant milestone for inclusivity and celebration in our community....We look forward to collaborating closely with the dedicated South Haven City staff to bring this event to life.

As most Pride events are the event will be family-friendly with festivities kicking off around noon. Expect entertainment, food and local vendors, live music, activities, and of course no Pride celebration would be complete without a parade!

The event is still in the early stages of planning so volunteer, vendor, and food truck applications are now being accepted. The event is also seeking outside donations from the community to help bring the event to fruition.

More information can be found on the official South Haven Pride website here.

Street Art of Downtown South Haven Public sculpture is growing in downtown South Haven. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Top 5 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in Michigan: According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI), these Michigan cities are among the most friendly and inclusive for its LGBTQ+ citizens. Gallery Credit: Lauren Goron