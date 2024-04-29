Every Michigan Spot That’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins And Dives’ Approved

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar Welcome Event Ethan Miller loading...

Michigan is home to some incredible restaurants known not only across the state for their delicious dishes but also across the U.S. Guy Fieri has pulled up to several Michigan restaurants in his red Camaro. And these Michigan spots where he's grabbed a bite are 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' approved.

2019 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Michigan Restaurants Featured On 'Diners, Drive-ins And Dives'

As soon as Guy Fieri shows up in that red Camaro at a Michigan restaurant, it turns into an instant 'Flavortown USA' classic that many people want to try. Luckily, we don't have to travel across the country to find a spot that's Triple-D approved after Guy has graced the kitchen. And one city in Michigan is home to several 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' favorites.

Get our free mobile app

Five Lansing area restaurants were previously featured on the show. The must-try restaurants include:

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill- Lansing, MI

The Cosmos- Lansing, MI

Capital City BBQ- Lansing, MI

Zaytoon- Lansing, MI

Meat Southern BBQ And Carnivore Cuisine- Lansing, MI

Just outside the Lansing area is Joe's Gizzard City in Potterville, MI which has also been featured on the show. Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger in Ann Arbor is another Triple-D must-try spot.

The Fly Trap in Ferndale, MI has been named the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' in the Mitten for two years. Other Detroit area restaurants that have been featured:

Polish Village Cafe- Hamtramck, MI

Supino Pizzeria- Detroit, MI

Two Clarkston area restaurants have also been featured:

Union Woodshop- Clarkston, MI

Clarkston Union Bar and Grill- Clarkston, MI

Which Michigan restaurants do you think Guy should visit next? There are so many to choose from! Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: Michigan is Home to the Mushroom Capital of the World

Watch Out For Michigan's 5 Most Dangerous Gangs Michigan has 5 well-known gangs that you should steer clear of. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh