Vote For Your Favorite Hair Stylist in Southwest Michigan

Voting is now open for your favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan in 2024. If you've ever had a really bad haircut, you know how important hanging on a good hair person can be. These beauty professionals listen to our gossip and make us presentable to the public. They deserve some recognition. We're coming up on National Hair Stylists Day, Thursday, April 25th. Who do you think is the best hairstylist in Southwest Michigan? You can vote for your favorite hairstylists after the poll rules below.

Favorite Southwest Michigan Hairstylists of 2024 Voting Rules

For the sake of this poll, we are only including hairstylists in the following Southwest Michigan counties: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, and Branch.

Voting Period : April 18th through May 2nd

April 18th through May 2nd Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Abuse of these rules can result in the hairstylist's removal from the poll.

The hairstylists in the poll below were nominated during the nomination period. If your favorite hairstylist isn't on the poll below you can enter a late nomination by clicking here. (It may take up to 12 hours for late entries to appear in the poll.)

While we wait for the results of the 2024 poll, let's take a look at the last time we did this.

5 Favorite Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan in 2022

#5 Bridget Voyce at Tropical Rayz in Coldwater

#4 Lyndse Vandenberg-Bonar at Birch Salon in Portage

#3 AJ Cole at studio 3/31 in Portage

#2 Janean Jordan at Studio J in Portage

#1 Megan LaFountain at Seven East in Otsego

You can see all of the poll results for 2022 by clicking here.

