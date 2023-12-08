Got a green thumb?

I certainly do not! Maybe that should be my New Year's Resolution for 2024.

Just because the leaves have all fallen and we've already seen several rounds of snow this season, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy one of your favorite outdoor hobbies. That is, if one of your hobbies includes gardening.

Many Michiganders mistakenly assume that freezing temperatures are a sign their yardwork is done until Spring however that's not necessarily the case. In fact, winter is the best time to start planning and preparing your plants for their best season yet.

Kevin Sayers, Michigan DNR's Urban and Community Forestry program leader says,

The best time to prune most trees is in late Winter to early Spring before growth starts...That’s January to March in Michigan

What Exactly is Pruning?

According to the Michigan DNR pruning is more than just chopping off old, overgrown parts of your trees and shrubs; it's actually a very important technique that helps improve the overall health and vitality of your greenery.

Winter actually makes the perfect time to prune your trees and shrubs as they are dormant; with no sap flowing this minimizes the after-effects and trauma of pruning. It's also a good reason to get outdoors and enjoy the crisp, fresh air!

How to Prune

Removing the sick or damaged parts of your trees helps ensure their longevity by stimulating future growth and fruit production-- but don't start chopping away without knowing some basics!

First, you'll want to make sure have the right equipment which can include pruning shears, long-handled loppers, and a pruning saw. It's also important to research the specific type of plant you'll be pruning, as different species require different degrees of pruning. The Michigan DNR suggests that you:

Observe your tree, notice what needs to be cut and what doesn't

Begin pruning by cutting off diseased, dead, or broken branches

Cut any branches that may grow or rub together

Work around the tree to ensure your pruning doesn't make it lopsided

Trim off low-hanging branches

Remove heavy or long limbs

Know when to call in professionals

Remember, less is more

