May is officially Morel Month in Michigan!

Michiganders take their mushroom hunting very seriously. Each spring season you'll find us traversing through our favorite fields and forests with our mesh foraging nets, overturning logs and stumps to find the highly coveted yet always elusive Morel mushroom.

Get our free mobile app

What Is a Morel?

Morel mushrooms are a type of wild mushroom characterized by their "nutty, earthy flavor." AllRecipes.com goes on to describe morels as,

...a meaty texture, unlike the more slimy texture of other mushroom varieties. These mushrooms are a highly desired ingredient among chefs and mushroom enthusiasts. The reason? They're only grown in the wild

morel mushroom michigan Morel mushroom - Canva loading...

Morels have been known to grow in dark wooded areas, typically near water or dead tree logs. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says beech-maple or pine forests, burned-over meadows, or under hardwoods are among the best spots to find morels.

Where to Find Them?

Spring's warm and wet conditions are ideal for fruiting morels. These mushrooms can appear as early as late April and last through mid-June, but May is officially morel month in Michigan-- that's when the Mesick Mushroom Festival takes place!

Of the quaint little community located 30 miles south of Traverse City, Pure Michigan writes:

Mesick is known for being a great area for finding morel mushrooms in particular... there’s a better chance that hunters both new and experienced will be able to find some of these elusive mushrooms during the festival

Save the date! This year the Mesick Mushroom Festival takes place May 10-12, 2024.

However, don't let that deter you from looking for Morels outside of Mesick. Although the northern is known as the "Mushroom Capital of the United States", some of the best morel hunting happens in southern Michigan.

Tips for Morel Mushroom Hunting As soon as spring hits and the temperatures start to warm up, one little fungi shows up in our world that people walk miles to find. If you've ever wanted to find morel mushrooms, try these tips for a successful hunt. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio