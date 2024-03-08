It’s Time For Kalamazoo To Say Goodbye To Yet Another WWMT Anchor

Yet another anchor at News Channel 3 in Kalamazoo, MI has announced their upcoming departure.

And I personally am not ok because they were one of my favorites!

We've come to know and love the revolving cast of characters over at WWMT. In fact, I can remember some of my favorite anchors from when I was a kid like Judy Markee and Cindy Dole. Where are they now?

Thankfully we've recently seen familiar face Jessica Harthorn return, who originally anchored the weekend news at WWMT from 2011-2017 and of course our favorite Meteorologist Keith Thompson is the only constant over there. If he ever leaves then we know we're in big trouble.

Over the last year we've said goodbye to Kristin Aguirre, Rachel Louise Just, Christina Anthony, and Erica Mokay-- so who is it this time?

Allie Jennerjahn

On March 1 weekend anchor/reporter Allie Jennerjahn shared news of her big move writing,

These last 2.5 years have been some of the best of my life, but it’s time for an exciting change...

According to her bio Jennerjahn hails from Hartford City, Indiana and got her start in journalism back in high school. While attending Syracuse University Jennerjahn interned at NBC's Today and has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. Prior to joining WWMT she was working as a multimedia journalist in Savannah, GA.

As is often the case I'm excited to see someone as talented as Allie advancing in her career, she deserves it! But I've gotten accustomed to seeing her friendly face on my TV screen and I'm dreading the day of her final broadcast, March 17.

Read more about Allie's big move below:

