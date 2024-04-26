Kalamazoo, MI Is Now The ‘Fastest Shrinking City’ In America

There are plenty of reasons why people move from a city in Michigan. Job opportunities and affordable housing will have residents flocking to other cities in the state or even out of Michigan completely. But one city in Michigan has recently seen such a decrease in population that it's now the fastest shrinking city in the nation.

Canva Canva loading...

America's Fastest Shrinking City Is In Michigan

According to United Van Lines, Michigan ranks as the state with the fifth most move-outs in the U.S. The report also says 58% of moves relocated out of Michigan. But one city has seen the biggest decline in population, not just in the state, but in the U.S. That city is Kalamazoo, MI.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to 24/7 Wall Street, they determined the fastest shrinking cities in America using population, employment, and housing data. In the top five cities on the list, the population shrank by over 10% from 2017 to 2022 with the Kalamazoo-Portage metro area in Michigan losing over a fifth of its residents. Unemployment rates and considerably lower home values are two main contributors to the population decline in Kalamazoo.

Canva Canva loading...

Furthermore, Kalamazoo has been facing challenges related to crime and poverty. According to Data USA, the city has seen an increase in crime rates particularly in areas with high levels of poverty. Despite these challenges, efforts are being made to revitalize Kalamazoo. Community organizations, local government, and residents are working together to address the city's issues and find solutions to help it thrive again.

Read More: City of Portage Bike Rental Program Returns For 2024

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan If you're looking for a peaceful place to settle down and raise a family, you're looking for good schools, low crime rates, plentiful jobs, and a prosperous economy. These are not the cities you're looking for. Based on a ranking from RoadSnacks.net , here are the 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan. For RoadSnack.com's methodology, see the link in the #1 entry. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow