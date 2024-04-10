Fight Child Abuse With Roof Sit 2024 in Portage, Michigan

This is a complete guide on how you can help fight child abuse with Roof Sit 2024.

Why do we do Roof Sit? Kalamazoo County receives 13 child abuse reports a day. That's 13 reported cases daily in Kalamazoo County alone. That's why each of the last 26 years 103.3 KFR has teamed up with Community Healing Center with Roof Sit to raise money to support treatment for children who have been sexually or physically abused, treatment and healing for their families, as well as intensive support for parents, infants, toddlers, and children who are facing significant challenges. The money we raise with this amazing event helps families right here in Southwest Michigan. It all stays local. This year our goal is $100,000.

Dana and Jess will live on top of the roof of Helzberg Diamonds on the corner of Westnedge and Milham in Portage from Thursday, May 16th until Saturday, May 18th. We have incredible events lined up and we hope to meet every single one of you. But first, here's how you can help get us to our goal.

How to Donate

Venmo: Send your donation to the Community Healing Center: @chckzoo

Send your donation to the Community Healing Center: Text to Donate: Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081

Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081 Online by clicking here.

by clicking here. By mail: Make your check or money order out to “Roof Sit” and mail it to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo 49008.

Make your check or money order out to “Roof Sit” and mail it to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo 49008. In-Person: Pull up and a volunteer will happily take your donation at the Roof Sit site in the back parking lot of the Helzberg Diamonds building in Portage on the corner of Westnedge and Milham Thursday-Saturday May 16th-18th!

Want to Volunteer?

Be a part of the fun. This is an amazing way to help this incredible cause and make new friends while doing it. Sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

Roof Sit 2022 Event Schedule

Thursday, May 16th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Celebration Dinner & Live Auction featuring live music, the Kalamazoo Corvette Club, and a live and online silent auction. Dine with us under the tent. 6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M. Click here to purchase tickets to the Celebration Dinner or call (269) 343-1651 ext. 170

Friday, May 17th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Light up the Night with a family-friendly car show with Vader Nation and yummy treats from Ibison Concessions. (Friday evening)

Saturday, May 18th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – Noon

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - Noon.

Woof Sit with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Join us for the Pitbull Puppy Pile from 10 A.M. to Noon.

