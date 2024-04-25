Popular Restaurant Now Named Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Chain

There are so many fast-food restaurants in Michigan that choosing just one as 'the best' can be tough. However, there is one fast food chain in Michigan that we tend to be more loyal to than others. It was recently picked as our favorite spot in the Great Lakes state.

Popular Restaurant Is Now Michigan's Favorite Fast Food Chain

Finance Buzz recently collected data from Google Trends using metrics like search volume and number of restaurant locations for nearly 70 major fast-food chains nationwide. From that data, they determined which restaurant chain is the favorite in every state. And Michigan's favorite fast food chain may have something to do with the fact that it originated in the Mitten.

Little Ceasars took the top spot as Michigan's favorite fast-food chain. That's no surprise considering their delicious pan or deep dish pizzas paired with crispy, buttery crazy bread are favorite menu options. According to the Little Ceasars website, the company started in Detroit more than 60 years ago and has been a favorite since:

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned store. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Wendy’s and Sonic were the favorite fast-food chains in five different states — the most of any chain. Surprisingly, McDonald's did not top the list of fast food chain favorites in any state.

