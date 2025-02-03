8 Winter Thrills You Must Experience in Michigan At Least Once
Just because the temperature drops that doesn't mean the fun has to stop.
In fact, it's quite the opposite! There are many thrilling, unique adventures you can experience here in The Mitten that are only available during the winter. Ready to brave the cold?
From a quaint date night spent skating outdoors under the stars to extreme disco tubing, here are some Pure Michigan adventures to enjoy with-- or without-- the kiddos:
8 Epic Winter Adventures Every Michigander Should Try Once
Dare to luge? Extreme snow tubing? Michigan truly is a "water-winter wonderland!"
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
