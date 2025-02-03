8 Winter Thrills You Must Experience in Michigan At Least Once

Just because the temperature drops that doesn't mean the fun has to stop.

In fact, it's quite the opposite! There are many thrilling, unique adventures you can experience here in The Mitten that are only available during the winter. Ready to brave the cold?

Get our free mobile app

From a quaint date night spent skating outdoors under the stars to extreme disco tubing, here are some Pure Michigan adventures to enjoy with-- or without-- the kiddos:

8 Epic Winter Adventures Every Michigander Should Try Once Dare to luge? Extreme snow tubing? Michigan truly is a "water-winter wonderland!" Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Warning Signs of Hypothermia Every Michigander Should Know Michigan is no stranger to arctic freezing cold temperatures. Knowing the warning sign of hypothermia could save a life-- perhaps yours! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon