Watch How Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Railroads Clear Heavy Snow

Yoopers aren't afraid of a little snow.

During the 2024 winter season our friends in the Upper Peninsula's Keweenaw County received over 153 inches of snow-- and they're on track to surpass that amount in 2025.

According to the official Keweenaw County snowfall tracker the area has already received 103 inches this season and January's not even over yet!

Even though we down here in the Lower Peninsula know just how brutal Michigan winters can be, those U.P. winters can be an entirely different beast. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?

YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that captures every facet of Pure Michigan: Snow, Escanaba, and freight trains.

In Jason's video the Escanaba and Lake Superior Railroad's snowplow ELS 112 can be seen passing through Iron Mountain, Michigan. The plow train has a similar appearance to that of a standard road plow but instead of the usual crescent moon-shaped plow the train is shaped like a wedge to help push snow off to the side of the tracks. There are also several giant fan-shaped panels located on the side which help to clear snow from the area surrounding the tracks as well.

Why the Unique Shape?

Called a Wedge or Bucker plow, the shape and smooth surface allows snow to slide over the plow face rather than accumulating to be pushed along, as how road plows work. Although this process may compress the snow the weight and the force of the train is enough to push the snow off to the side.

I'll be honest, I could watch these plow trains clearing the tracks for hours; I'm fascinated! Check out the bucker plow in action:

