Life-Saving Advice Every Michigan Tourist Needs This Winter

Authorities are sharing an important reminder for those visiting the Great Lakes State this season.

Especially as wind chill values and snow continue to fall, conditions are just right to potentially make some of Michigan's most scenic winter wonders fatal.

True, Michiganders know the Great Lakes are worth visiting no matter the time of year. It's not uncommon to see folks walking around the frozen lakeshores even on the coldest winter day.

Actually, I have several friends and family who make it their yearly tradition to drive over to check out the pier at South Beach in South Haven or Pier Cove near Fennville on Christmas Day. We love our lakes!

However, as beautiful and mesmerizing as she may be do not walk onto the ice or lake to get a closer look! Formations such as ice volcanoes and shelf ice pose a real threat to visitors. That's not to say you shouldn't enjoy the sights-- just enjoy them safely from shore.

After shocking video was shared over the weekend showing unsuspecting families and children walking out onto the dangerous ice, lakeside communities across both Indiana and Michigan are once again sharing the risks associated with doing so. Says Saugatuck Township Fire District,

PLEASE STAY OFF THE ICE. The Lake Michigan ice is always unstable, and you should NEVER venture out onto the ice caves. Although our crews will always risk a lot to save a life, it is likely they may be unable to save you if you fall through the ice caves on Lake Michigan. Please don't become the next victim!

While many Michiganders should already know the dangers associated with shelf ice, out of towners may be oblivious to the choppy, frigid lake conditions during winter and the extreme risk they pose.

While ice orbs, ice volcanoes, sand hoodoos, pancake ice, and other mesmerizing weather phenomenon provide great photo opportunities, capture those images safely from shore and take full advantage of your camera's zoom features. Stay safe!

