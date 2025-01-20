Michigan’s Cold Snap May Reveal Rare Weather Event This Week

Pay attention to the night sky these next few nights.

Conditions have to be just right in order for this phenomenon to occur and thanks to this arctic blast we may be in for a treat. We Michiganders know how much winter loves to keep us on our toes!

Get our free mobile app

As we brace for record-breaking cold across the state with wind chill values nearing 20 below we are also reminded of the brighter side to colder weather which may take place in the skies above.

They say the cold, clear nights of winter provide some of the best viewing conditions for stargazing. In fact, one of the biggest meteor shower of the year, the Geminid Meteor Shower, takes place around the Christmas holiday.

While we were treated to plenty of fantastic viewings of the Northern Lights over the last year, how much do you know about light pillars?

Light Pillars Light Pillars - Canva loading...

These columns of light appear to be reaching up into the skies above. Known to occur during extremely cold and calm conditions, West Michigan's Fox17 meteorologist Kevin Craig explains,

When it gets this cold we can see vertical beams of light shoot upward into the sky from light sources. We call these light pillars. They are caused by light reflecting off of tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere, but you generally need very cold air in place.

Sun Halo Sun Halo - Canva loading...

I also noticed another cold weather phenomenon on my drive into work today: a halo around the sun. According to NOAA this occurs when,

sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color.

I suppose the cold isn't all bad. Check out some of the unique formations that have been spotted on and along the shores of Lake Michigan:

LOOK: Unusual Ice Orbs Appear on Lake Michigan

LOOK: Unusual Ice Orbs Appear on Lake Michigan

Warning Signs of Hypothermia Every Michigander Should Know Michigan is no stranger to arctic freezing cold temperatures. Knowing the warning sign of hypothermia could save a life-- perhaps yours! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon