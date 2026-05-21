That nasty foam piling up on Michigan lakeshores? Turns out avoiding it is a smart move.

A recent release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding residents and visitors of the dangerous that could be lurking within the giant ball of bubbles.

Get our free mobile app

If you've ever seen that suspicious-looking foam washing up along Michigan lakes and rivers, you're right to question what it is. You're also right to trust your gut and avoid it. While the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says foam is often a natural-occurring phenomenon caused by decaying plants and other organic materials, it could still be toxic.

Foam can contain harmful chemicals or bacteria, including high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are a large group of human-made chemicals that are linked to harmful health effects, including high cholesterol and liver damage. --MDHHS

The depart recommends people and pets avoid touching or swallowing any foam that appears on Michigan's waterways. Adds Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive,

The risk of PFAS exposure through your skin is low. However, you can accidentally swallow PFAS, as well as bacteria, algae, viruses and other chemicals...Rinsing off or bathing after water activities will help protect you, your family and your pets from harmful substances that may be in foam or water

Something to keep in mind as we kick off the summer season. Read the full release from the MDHHS here.

Do Not Eat Fish From These Michigan Lakes & Rivers According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eating fish from the following lakes and rivers could pose serious health risks. Be advised! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon