A viral Michigan pop-up concert from The All-American Rejects at the Capri Drive-In is now reaching a national audience on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For fans at the secret Michigan show, the unforgettable night is now playing out again on national TV.

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The All-American Rejects’ grassroots pop-up tour has hit backyards, garages, and parking lots across the country, but it took nearly a year before it reached Michigan. Then suddenly, on May 13, fans received the text they'd been waiting for:

COLDWATER, Tonight's venue is Capri DriveIn Theater...Doors open at 5PM Band on at 9. Door proceeds go towards City Of Hope and the Drive In.

What we heard most from fans in attendance was that while it was a chilly night, it was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was so heartwarming to hear how many longtime fans, many who have been listening since middle school, were then able to bring their own children along.

For many of those kids, it was their first concert experience, creating a full-circle moment for families.

Krystal Blackburn, with permission Krystal Blackburn, with permission loading...

When the band made a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their first new album in 14 years, Sandbox, the band chose to highlight footage from their Coldwater show:

Don't miss the All-American Rejects' return to Michigan when they play a rescheduled show at Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek on November 7. The band said they were unable to play the original April date as their tour gear, including instruments, were mistakenly shipped to another city.

Your Photos of the All-American Rejects Concert in Coldwater On May 13, 2026 the All-American Rejects announced the next stop on their viral house party tour: the Capri Drive-In in Coldwater, Michigan! Do you see yourself in any of the photos below? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon