Oscar Mayer's fleet of Wienermobiles is heading to the racetrack ahead of this year's Indy 500.

The first of its kind event will be livestreamed and featured during Sunday's racing broadcast. Here's why we're excited for this bun-derful event:

I consider myself to be a frank-fanatic and at this point I've lost track of just how many times I've seen the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in-person. I'm fascinated by the legendary hot dog on wheels, but really any oversized food product piques my interest.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Thankfully, the Wienermobile has its own convenient app to track the whereabouts of any of the six motorized frankfurters with vanity plates reading: Big Bun, RelshMe, Weenr, Yummy, Our Dog, and Oh I Wish. However, this Friday (May 23) you will find all six vehicles in one spot for this rare event:

The Weenie 500

The inaugural race will take place in Indiana at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway just days before the Indy 500 which, according to the press release,

draws more than 330,000 fans who consume nearly 30,000 hot dogs

Each of the six Wienermobiles will represent a famous regional dog: Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest) Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest). Fans can even get in on the action with DraftKings to predict the outcome of the race.

Of the event Kelsey Rice, Brand Communications Director at Oscar Mayer says,

The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season...As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners.

Catch the Weenie 500 streaming this Friday at 2:00 p.m. EST on the Fox Sports app. Highlights will also be featured during race day coverage. More info available here.

