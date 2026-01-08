Western Michigan Drops Limited Edition Football Bobblehead

Sports memorabilia has been something that has tied sports fans to their favorite teams, players, and significant moments for decades. So much so, that there are auctions daily for exclusive items and teams are constantly finding new products to appeal to their fans. Many fans spend countless hours and lots of money creating their sports archives.

Bobbleheads are one of the many products that have come from the brainstorming meetings from the marketing teams. Over the years, bobbleheads have evolved and teams often use them as theme nights to encourage ticket sales. The figurines themselves are models of a current or former player with a slightly bigger head that will bobble when touched or moved.

Western Michigan University is no stranger to the bobblehead game as they recently had a limited edition bobblehead made after their hockey team won its first NCAA national championship in April of 2025. Now, they have made an announcement that will have football fans reaching into their pockets to get one of their own.

Did You Miss Out On The WMU Hockey Bobblehead? Well, Don't Miss This One!

MLive via MSN reports:

Fresh off an unforgettable year – one that saw the program win both a bowl game and a conference title in the same season for the first time ever – WMU unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead celebrating the milestone season, featuring mascot Buster Bronco. The figurine features Buster Bronco in a white, brown and gold football jersey. The mascot is sporting the No. 1 sign on a base that features the Broncos’ logo. To pick up your own WMU bobblehead, click here. WMU’s bobblehead is one of several that was released by the NBHFM for National Bobblehead Day, which takes place on Jan. 7.

The exclusive is now available for preorder and is expected to be shipped in May. Each Buster Bronco bobblehead is numbered from 1-2,026 and will be $35 will an $8 shipping charge before taxes. This seems like the perfect way to celebrate what was an exciting and historic season for the Broncos football team.