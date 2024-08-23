Beware: Dangerous Virus Now Confirmed In More Michigan Counties

Michigan has seen a steady increase in upper respiratory illness as the seasons change. However, health officials warn Michigan residents to protect themselves against a dangerous virus, and cases of the virus are rising in the Great Lakes state.

Canva Canva loading...

Dangerous Virus Now Confirmed In More Michigan Counties

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), a sharp rise in West Nile Virus activity has been confirmed in the state. And now another human case of the virus has been detected in Berrien County according to recent data from MDHHS. The first human case of West Nile Virus in Michigan this year was confirmed in July in Livingston County. People become infected with the virus through mosquito bites. There are no vaccines or medications for West Nile and officials warn residents that the virus could lead to serious complications and death.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the CDC, while most people infected with WNV show no symptoms, mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea. In serious cases, WNV can also affect the brain and spinal cord and cause West Nile neuroinvasive disease. This disease can lead to permanent neurological damage and be fatal. MDDHS is urging Michigan residents to to protect themselves from the virus by preventing mosquito bites. When heading outside, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants, and using an EPA-registered insect repellant that contains DEET is also recommended. And check the list below for other tips to help keep mosquitos away.

The Colors and Scents Mosquitos Love and Hate Avoid being eaten alive by mosquitos this summer by giving yourself a fighting chance with these DIY repellents you can use today. Please scroll through the gallery below to find out what colors attract these little blood-suckers, which colors they ignore, and what kinds of scents will keep them away all day. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams