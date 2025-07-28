Since 1999, West Nile Virus has quietly made its mark on Michigan. Let’s take a closer look at how it's affecting our communities today.

West Nile Virus symptoms can be brutal. Here's what you need to know about getting this disease from mosquito bites in Michigan.

Before we delve into the current numbers, let's examine the surprising history Michigan has with West Nile. Michigan is no stranger to the West Nile Virus. The Mitten State has reported 1,465 cases of West Nile virus in humans between 1999 and 2024, according to the CDC.

What Michigan Counties Have the Most West Nile Human Cases?

Wayne - 494

Oakland - 316

Macomb - 224

Kent - 167

Ingham - 31

Ottawa - 23

Genesee - 16

Washtenaw - 15

Monroe - 14

Clinton - 10

Michigan.gov tells us that the trend is going the wrong way. In 2023, Michigan had 23 reported cases of the West Nile Virus. However, in 2024, Michigan had 31 reported cases. So, what about 2025?

West Nile Virus in Michigan and Indiana Canva loading...

Surprisingly, there are currently no reported cases of West Nile Virus in humans so far in 2025. We're far from being out of the woods when it comes to the risk of getting this virus. There are both human cases and non-human cases in Ohio and Indiana counties that border Michigan.

According to the CDC, between 1999 and 2024, the United States had 60,992 human cases of West Nile Virus and 3,134 deaths. As of July 15th, 2025, the CDC is reporting 49 human cases in the United States this year.

READ MORE: Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Water Bottles In Michigan

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through mosquito bites. Some symptoms may include: fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Some of the symptoms can be very concerning, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Rarely, West Nile virus infects your nervous system and causes serious brain or spinal cord inflammation (encephalitis or meningitis).

You can get more information and stay up to date on West Nile Virus cases near you by visiting the CDC's website.

Prevention is key. There are natural ways to keep the mosquitoes away.

