These Are West Michigan’s Largest Employers

One thing that we have to do in our lives is find a way to support ourselves and eventually our families. Almost everything in this world costs money and while you can't take any of it with you when you die, you certainly can't live without it. Well, it's significantly harder to live you life with little to no money than to have a steady income.

Of course, most people are going to tell you to obtain your money in legal ways so you don't have to worry about the dangers that come with earning money in illegal ways, but then again, that is sometimes easier said than done. One of the biggest complaints I've heard is that everybody has a "We're hiring" sign up but nobody is actually hiring anyone.

I would say I am shocked with how hard it is for some people to get a job but then again, I'm not because I've been in their shoes before. There are several different industries that have job openings all over the country and tons of local places here in Michigan that are looking for help as well.

Are You Looking For A Job?

Sometimes, knowing who is at the top of the game can be a leg up and a foot in the door. It's important to do your own research and have some background knowledge heading into a job opportunity. That's why, knowing who are the largest employers in West Michigan could help you find a job.

Metron Integrated Health Systems is at the bottom of the list with about 700 local hires but the list quickly makes it's way into the thousands as Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors - Holland and several others have about 1,000 local hires. Meanwhile, the 5th largest employer is Gentex Corporation with about 4,500 local hires.

Tied for 4th are both Meijer and Gordon Food Service with 5,000 local hires each and taking the first spot on the podium is Meritage Hospitality Group Inc with 7,000 local hires. The second largest employer is Trinity Health Grand Rapids with 8,500 local hires, but the largest employer has a whopping 25,000 local hires and it's Corewell Health.

There are dozens of other employers that are littered between the top of the list and the bottom, so if you're looking for a job, one of these businesses may be the way to go.