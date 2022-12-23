One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time.

A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her grandmother's final wishes come true. On the popular crowd-funding website Go Fund Me Rebekah Craft writes:

Please help my mother take her mom Barb south to Florida to see her family and best friend!! Barb just turned 80 on October 5th... Barbs health has been declining as of late.. and the one thing she keeps asking for is to go home to Florida and see her family and lifelong best friend, Joyce.

About Barb:

Barb, who resides in the Lawrence area, is the 3rd born in a family of 15 children. As Rebekah wrote, "she grew up fast, and hard." Florida has always held a special place in Barb's heart as the family would celebrate reunions and Easter every 2 years in the Sunshine State. That's why Barb's family finds it so important to get her down to Florida one last time.

Barb is asking to see her lifelong friend Joyce whom Barb hasn't seen since their 40th high school reunion. During the drive to Florida Barb would also like to stop and visit the graves of her parents and younger brother, Earl, in addition to the numerous relatives that still reside in Florida.

Because Barb is on oxygen, flying is not an option. Due to additional health-related issues the family's only option is to make the lengthy drive down south. Funds donated would go towards rental car, gas, food, and hotel accommodations.

Says Barb's granddaughter,

I know it's the holidays and money is always tight, but it's also a time for miracles. Please help us grant my grandmother's wish of seeing her family and lifelong friend.

click here. To read more about Barb's story and to donate to the cause,

