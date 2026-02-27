Save the date! The iconic Planters Nutmobile is set to roll through West Michigan in the coming weeks. Did you even know such a thing existed?

Here's how you can catch this oversized peanut on wheels and perhaps get up close and personal with the man himself-- Mr. Peanut.

Sure, everybody knows about the legendary Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but did you have any idea something similar existed for Planters brand peanuts? I've been fortunate to catch the Planters Nutmobile a time or two and let me tell you, it's just as quirky and thrilling as a giant hot dog on wheels.

See, I happen to be a lover of all things "big foods". No, I'm not talking about foods you can actually eat, I'm just a fan of comically oversized food and food-like products. Hey, a girl's got to have a hobby, right?

According to the official Planters Nutmobile website, the nutty crew of “Peanutters” (the team behind the wheel of the iconic vehicle) is set to stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan beginning Monday, March 2, sticking around through Wednesday. As for the exact location, that information has not yet been announced.

It’s possible more details will be released once the Nutmobile arrives in Michigan. For now, the website simply states, "This schedule is continuously changing. Please check back before traveling to an event."

Facts About the Nutmobile:

Underneath its shell the Nutmobile is a converted 2014 Isuzu W-4 Series. Those are actually pool noodles which give the Nutmobile is signature look! The Nutmobile weighs about 13,000 lbs. -- the weight of about 3 million peanuts. While there are solar panels on top to charge the internal batteries, underneath the hood of the Nutmobile is a V-8 6.0 VORTEC 5967 L96 engine.

