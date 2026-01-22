Known for putting Detroit-style pizza on the map, an iconic Michigan pizza chain just announced they're leaving the west side of the state-- for good.

I'll be honest, their frozen pizza just doesn't hit the same in my opinion.

Get our free mobile app

The trend of business closures big and small continues into 2026. Here in Southwest Michigan, we lost our last location of this chain on May 13, 2025 when the business suddenly announced they were closing their Portage location for good at the end of the business day.

We didn't even get a chance to say goodbye to Buddy's!

Buddy's Pizza Portage Buddy's Pizza, Portage - Google Maps loading...

When Buddy's Pizza in Portage closed it was a small consolation to know we could still find them in nearby Grand Rapids, but soon even that won't be an option anymore. After closing the Buddy's Pizza in Walker in 2024, the 28th Street Buddy's remained the area's sole location.

Now, after close of business on Friday, January 23 the Buddy's Pizza at 28th Street and East Paris Ave. will shutter its doors for good.

We regret to inform you that Buddy's Pizza Grand Rapids will be closing permanently at 10pm on Friday, January 23rd and we’d love to see you before then. We are grateful for the support and memories over the past seven years and proud we were able to bring The Original Detroit-Style Pizza to the Grand Rapids community. We hope to see you at one of our other locations the next time you visit the Metro-Detroit area. - Buddy's Pizza (Grand Rapids) via Facebook

According to The Detroit News Buddy's continues to operate 17 stores in the Detroit-Metro area plus two other stores in Okemos and Ann Arbor.

14 Iconic Michigan-Made Foods You Should Try At Least Once These iconic Michigan foods are favorites in the Great Lakes state and include tasty snacks, sweet treats, and savory meal items you should try at least once. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson